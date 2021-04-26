Amedisys (AMED) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Amedisys to post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $550.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amedisys to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $284.57 on Monday. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $165.42 and a 12-month high of $325.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $269.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 57.03, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total transaction of $253,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,945 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist upped their target price on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.64.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.