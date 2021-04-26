American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Raised to $27.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.63.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 1.42. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $5,681,080.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,115 shares in the company, valued at $7,169,561.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $32,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,069.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,797 shares of company stock worth $8,735,821 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $43,179,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $41,527,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,832,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,234 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $769,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

