American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) in a research note issued on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.01% from the stock’s current price.

AEO has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.92. 185,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,733,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.50.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $5,681,080.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,169,561.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $447,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 251,797 shares of company stock worth $8,735,821. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,694,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $335,059,000 after buying an additional 189,698 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $43,179,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $41,527,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,832,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after buying an additional 1,072,234 shares in the last quarter.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.