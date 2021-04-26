American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at $14,278,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $701,697.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,457.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.18.

Shares of AEP opened at $87.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

