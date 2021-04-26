American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 82.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,586 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 237,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,216 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in American Electric Power by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 88,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $930,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in American Electric Power by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 550,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,872,000 after buying an additional 38,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AEP. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.18.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,264 shares in the company, valued at $11,568,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $901,344.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,971.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $87.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

