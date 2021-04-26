American Electric Power Company, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) – Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of American Electric Power in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.30.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Edward Jones began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.18.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $87.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.44. The stock has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 2.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $157,102.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,257,235.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

