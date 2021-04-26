American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co raised its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,214,000 after acquiring an additional 58,469 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in American Tower by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 672,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,995,000 after buying an additional 25,954 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.67.

Shares of AMT traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $253.35. The stock had a trading volume of 19,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,500. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.86 and a 200 day moving average of $229.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.58 billion, a PE ratio of 60.06, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 64.17%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

