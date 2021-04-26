American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Given New $262.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $248.00 to $262.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMT. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.67.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $254.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.86 and a 200-day moving average of $229.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.89 billion, a PE ratio of 60.06, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. United Bank increased its holdings in American Tower by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 5,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $8,823,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

