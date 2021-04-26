ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on ANA in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ANA stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,383. ANA has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.63.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ANA had a negative return on equity of 20.38% and a negative net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter.

ANA Company Profile

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger, cargo and mail, and other transportation services.

