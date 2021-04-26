Analysts Anticipate 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for 8X8’s earnings. 8X8 posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.85 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EGHT. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In related news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 871 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $28,368.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 6,915 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $242,232.45. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,967 shares of company stock worth $509,084. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in 8X8 by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in 8X8 by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EGHT traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.84. 1,419,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,560. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 0.98. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $39.17.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

