Analysts Anticipate Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) to Post $2.50 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) will announce earnings of $2.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.75 and the lowest is $2.25. Boise Cascade reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 296.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full-year earnings of $7.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $8.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Boise Cascade.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.68. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BCC. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

BCC opened at $66.68 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $68.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

In other Boise Cascade news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $156,768.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,985,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boise Cascade (BCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.