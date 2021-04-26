Analysts Anticipate Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) to Announce $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Land’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.16. Gladstone Land posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Land will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Land.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.29). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 4.83%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LAND. B. Riley raised their price objective on Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Land currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.58.

Shares of LAND opened at $21.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.15 and a beta of 0.72. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $21.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 36.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the third quarter worth $164,000. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Land (LAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.