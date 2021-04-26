Analysts Anticipate Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Analysts expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to announce $1.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.74 billion and the highest is $1.80 billion. Global Payments posted sales of $1.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year sales of $7.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.50 billion to $7.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.21 billion to $8.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPN. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.14.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $216.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a PE ratio of 129.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $147.28 and a twelve month high of $220.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $107,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,496,382.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

