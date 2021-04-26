Analysts Anticipate Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Analysts expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to announce $1.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.74 billion and the highest is $1.80 billion. Global Payments posted sales of $1.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year sales of $7.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.50 billion to $7.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.21 billion to $8.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPN. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.14.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $216.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a PE ratio of 129.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $147.28 and a twelve month high of $220.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $107,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,496,382.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Payments (GPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.