Analysts Anticipate HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will announce $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. HarborOne Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 244.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.25 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HONE. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HarborOne Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HONE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 326.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 103,621 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

HONE stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $15.14. The stock has a market cap of $831.63 million, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

