Analysts Anticipate HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will announce $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. HarborOne Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 244.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.25 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HONE. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HarborOne Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HONE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 326.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 103,621 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

HONE stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $15.14. The stock has a market cap of $831.63 million, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HarborOne Bancorp (HONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE)

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.