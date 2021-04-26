Analysts Anticipate H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to Post $5.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for H&R Block’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.41. H&R Block posted earnings per share of $3.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th.

On average, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow H&R Block.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. H&R Block’s revenue was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HRB shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. H&R Block has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

NYSE HRB opened at $22.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.51. H&R Block has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,387,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth $6,375,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block in the third quarter valued at about $2,153,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 27,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after buying an additional 19,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

