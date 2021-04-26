Analysts Anticipate Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Will Post Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries reported earnings per share of $4.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full year earnings of $12.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.95 to $15.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.09.

HII stock opened at $206.13 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1-year low of $136.44 and a 1-year high of $210.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,865.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $83,873.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,789,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085 in the last ninety days. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,151,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,321,000 after purchasing an additional 130,648 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,757,000 after purchasing an additional 374,417 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 690,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,766,000 after purchasing an additional 112,764 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 537,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,599,000 after acquiring an additional 106,828 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 518,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,458,000 after acquiring an additional 281,553 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

