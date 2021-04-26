Analysts Anticipate LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) to Announce -$0.82 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) will post ($0.82) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.83) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.81). LendingClub posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 86.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full-year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.62 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

LC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

In other LendingClub news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 8,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $99,974.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 752,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,822,179.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $30,003.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,359.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,880 shares of company stock valued at $289,981. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LC. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in LendingClub by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 19,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in LendingClub in the first quarter valued at $1,607,000. Grassi Investment Management lifted its position in LendingClub by 242.5% in the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 68,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,854,000 after buying an additional 55,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LendingClub stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $14.42. 892,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,663,713. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.74. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $22.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

