Analysts Anticipate Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) to Post $0.03 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ earnings. Maverix Metals posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maverix Metals will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Maverix Metals.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 4.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MMX shares. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from $8.50 to $8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 6,254,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,154,000 after purchasing an additional 681,415 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,568,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 720,157 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 994,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,455,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $666,000. 11.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMX traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.63. 101,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,762. Maverix Metals has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $6.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.27 million, a PE ratio of 112.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maverix Metals (MMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.