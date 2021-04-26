Analysts Anticipate NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) to Post $0.09 EPS

Brokerages expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NeoGames’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.10. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million.

NGMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at $10,447,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth $19,945,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth about $1,517,000.

Shares of NeoGames stock traded up $2.03 on Monday, reaching $42.95. 79,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,807. NeoGames has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $43.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.74.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

