Analysts Expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will report sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.02 billion. Campbell Soup reported sales of $2.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year sales of $8.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $8.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Campbell Soup.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on CPB shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

CPB traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,938,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.08. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $44.53 and a 52 week high of $54.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 66.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Further Reading: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Campbell Soup (CPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.