Analysts Expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Douglas Emmett reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DEI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.70.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $33.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $34.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.