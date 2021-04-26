Analysts Expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Douglas Emmett reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DEI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.70.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $33.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $34.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

