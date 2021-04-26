Analysts Expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Million

Equities analysts expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to post $2.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75 million. DURECT reported sales of $2.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year sales of $29.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $96.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $26.19 million, with estimates ranging from $15.30 million to $40.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DURECT.

Get DURECT alerts:

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 33.98% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on DRRX. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Shares of DURECT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.81. 9,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.10 million, a PE ratio of -36.09 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,486,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $702,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 468.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 353,354 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of DURECT by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 244,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 145,445 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DURECT (DRRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.