Analysts Expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.48 Billion

Brokerages expect that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will post $2.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.71 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources posted sales of $2.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year sales of $12.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.12 billion to $13.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.38 billion to $17.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.03.

PXD opened at $146.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.58, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.78 and its 200-day moving average is $123.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $73.51 and a 1-year high of $169.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

In related news, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total value of $1,614,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 137,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,446,479.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $847,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

