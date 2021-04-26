Analysts Expect Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $236.76 Million

Brokerages forecast that Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) will post sales of $236.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $235.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $241.00 million. Trex reported sales of $200.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trex.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TREX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.53.

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.76. 506,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,933. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 73.88 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.10. Trex has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $107.64.

In related news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $332,759.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,520.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,572. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,197,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,021,202,000 after purchasing an additional 105,744 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Trex by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,091,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,560,000 after purchasing an additional 298,570 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Trex by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,071,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,164,000 after purchasing an additional 756,914 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,939,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,713 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Trex by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,481,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,032,000 after purchasing an additional 38,172 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trex (TREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.