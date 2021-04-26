Analysts Set Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Price Target at $90.12

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.12.

Several analysts have issued reports on FBHS shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

NYSE FBHS traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $104.56. 18,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.56 and its 200 day moving average is $88.44. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52 week low of $42.95 and a 52 week high of $105.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 218.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

