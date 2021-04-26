Analysts Set Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Price Target at $32.00

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on SUN shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sunoco from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sunoco by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,241,000 after buying an additional 66,565 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Sunoco by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 590,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,980,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sunoco by 1.1% during the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 300,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunoco by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 136,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 52,903 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 119,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SUN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,355. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). Sunoco had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.37%.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

