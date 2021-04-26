Analysts Set The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT at $42.07

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.07.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.50. 651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $63.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $554.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,302,000. Sapience Investments LLC bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,681,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,169,000 after buying an additional 238,963 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,599,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,895,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,229,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

