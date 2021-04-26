Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Nasdaq (NDAQ)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) in the last few weeks:

4/26/2021 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $147.00 to $164.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $150.00 to $161.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $173.00 to $186.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $170.00 to $182.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $147.00 to $164.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $147.00 to $164.00.

4/19/2021 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $150.00 to $161.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $164.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $170.00 to $178.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $164.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $146.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $170.00 to $178.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.59. 3,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.08. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.97 and a twelve month high of $163.27.

Get Nasdaq Inc alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $961,359.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $886,259.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,373,438 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.