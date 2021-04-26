Angang Steel (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Angang Steel (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Angang Steel from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANGGF opened at $0.70 on Thursday. Angang Steel has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $0.70.

Angang Steel Company Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of steel products in the People's Republic of China. Its principal products include hot rolled sheets, medium and thick plates, cold rolled sheets, galvanized steel sheets, color coating plates, cold rolled silicon steel, heavy rails and sections, seamless steel pipes and wire rods, and other products.

