Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Anixa Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer. Anixa Biosciences Inc., formerly known as ITUS Corporation, is based in San Jose, United States. “

ANIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Aegis reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

ANIX opened at $4.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $147.73 million, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.58. Anixa Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $8.09.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anixa Biosciences news, Director Emily Gottschalk bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $44,900.00. Insiders have purchased 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $174,450 in the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,588 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. 7.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

