Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $8.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.20. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.19.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

