Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 1,437 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,437 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.38.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AXP opened at $144.33 on Monday. American Express has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $151.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $115.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

