Annex Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 150.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,111,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,030.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,715,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,453 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,040,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,526,000 after purchasing an additional 792,778 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,758,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 628,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,417,000 after purchasing an additional 289,928 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $121.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.51 and a fifty-two week high of $121.82.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABC. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $701,558.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,441,659.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $609,163.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,249.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,373 shares of company stock worth $10,882,620. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

