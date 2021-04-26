Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $514,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,291 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 33.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $435,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $234.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $167.85 and a 12 month high of $235.24.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.30.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

