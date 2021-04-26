Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $995,000 Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,242,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,825,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,921 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,053,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,867,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,020 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,449,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,538,000 after acquiring an additional 319,737 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,959,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,144,000 after acquiring an additional 99,333 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,032,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,854,000 after acquiring an additional 38,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.35.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $127.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.80 and a 52 week high of $128.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.58.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

