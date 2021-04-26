Annex Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth $51,822,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,900,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,527,000 after purchasing an additional 711,929 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth $28,266,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 677,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,948,000 after purchasing an additional 324,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth $17,779,000. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.89.

NYSE HASI opened at $56.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 34.85, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.93. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $72.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 118.64%.

In related news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $519,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,627,813.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simone Lagomarsino purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

