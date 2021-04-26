Annex Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Annex Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,326 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 991,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,142,000 after purchasing an additional 86,553 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 24,922 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 362,875 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 66,900 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 35,837 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 14,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $508,000. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.22 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18. The stock has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of -305.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $33.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

