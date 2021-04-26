Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Receives $6.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.96. 629,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $665.92 million, a PE ratio of 66.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.83. Antares Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $5.07.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Antares Pharma had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $44.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Antares Pharma will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leonard S. Jacob sold 15,321 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $77,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 268,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,233.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 50,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 693,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,068 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRS. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $13,890,000. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $6,863,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $2,393,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,153 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,186,000 after buying an additional 336,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,783 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 254,250 shares during the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

