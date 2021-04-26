Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Anthem comprises 1.8% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $19,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANTM. Barclays lifted their price objective on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus lifted their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist lifted their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.48.

ANTM traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $380.90. The stock had a trading volume of 11,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,943. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $386.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $355.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $93.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.25%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

