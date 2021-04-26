Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.50 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.23% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.
Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $17.27 on Monday. Arbor Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $17.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.45.
In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $59,594.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABR. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,628,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,871,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 845,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after buying an additional 238,687 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 495,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after buying an additional 153,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Arbor Realty Trust
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.
