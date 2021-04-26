Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.50 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $17.27 on Monday. Arbor Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $17.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.45.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.46. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 28.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $59,594.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABR. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,628,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,871,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 845,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after buying an additional 238,687 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 495,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after buying an additional 153,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.