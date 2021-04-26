Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.83% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Archer Daniels have underperformed the industry in the past three months. Dismal revenues in the company’s Carbohydrate Solutions unit have been a drag for the company. Sales in this segment fell 16.1% during the fourth quarter of 2020. Nevertheless, strong results across the Nutrition as well as the Ag Services and Oilseeds units drove the company’s top line performance in the said quarter. Management stated that strong demand conditions for grains and oilseeds are likely to keep fueling the Ag Services and Oilseeds segment. Moreover, the Nutrition unit is likely to keep gaining from prudent product innovations and positive consumer growth trends. These apart, the company is on track with strategic growth initiatives as part of the Readiness program, which focuses on accelerating and enhancing competitiveness.”

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ADM. Bank of America started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

ADM stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.10. 37,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,560,457. The stock has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.87.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADM. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,276.0% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 367,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after purchasing an additional 340,492 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 244,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,952,000 after purchasing an additional 24,701 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $713,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $246,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

