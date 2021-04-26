Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Down 5.2%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)’s share price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.62 and last traded at $28.97. 4,085 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 236,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.57.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jonestrading started coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.90.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.09. On average, analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, CFO John W. Smither sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $26,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $53,462.50. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,700 shares of company stock worth $1,165,005.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,895,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,437,000 after buying an additional 838,668 shares in the last quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $18,895,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 643,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,101,000 after purchasing an additional 87,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 29,987 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

