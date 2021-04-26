Arden Trust Co Boosts Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the period. TE Connectivity accounts for 0.8% of Arden Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 527.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEL traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.00. 22,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,074. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.18. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $66.61 and a 1 year high of $136.01.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEL. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.31.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

