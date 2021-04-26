Arden Trust Co Cuts Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Arden Trust Co cut its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $864,584,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,443,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,250 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 527,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,747,000 after acquiring an additional 369,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 588,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,227,000 after purchasing an additional 359,224 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.46.

NYSE LHX traded down $2.25 on Monday, reaching $208.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,586. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $212.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

