Arden Trust Co Decreases Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Arden Trust Co reduced its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.91.

BX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.26. 100,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,885,543. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.75 and a 52-week high of $87.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.67 billion, a PE ratio of 81.51 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 166.23%.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.