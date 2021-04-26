Arden Trust Co Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Arden Trust Co reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,384 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 29,941 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.17. 109,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,738,334. The company has a market cap of $99.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $77.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities increased their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist boosted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

