Arden Trust Co Purchases 5,107 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Arden Trust Co lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $414,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,718,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $315,433.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,069,051.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,200 shares of company stock worth $1,533,052 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $216.89. 20,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,795. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.85. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The company has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

