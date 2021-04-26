Arden Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Arden Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.38.

NYSE LLY traded down $2.32 on Monday, hitting $186.40. 35,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,060,931. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.41.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

