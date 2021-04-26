Ardevora Asset Management LLP Lowers Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 481,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 30,500 shares during the period. Allegion makes up 0.9% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.53% of Allegion worth $60,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Allegion by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the first quarter worth about $2,424,000. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Allegion by 2.4% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Allegion by 0.4% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLE stock opened at $138.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $89.83 and a fifty-two week high of $139.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.38 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.38.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

