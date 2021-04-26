Ardevora Asset Management LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 524,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $56,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

YUM opened at $117.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $118.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.49.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YUM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.44.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.